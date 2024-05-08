A young man who attempted to murder a pastor on the podium has been faced with the shocker of his life

The 26-year-old man was surprised as the gun targeted at Pastor Glenn Germany malfunctioned

The man named Bernard J. Polite has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the shooting death of his cousin named Derek Polite, aged 56, with whom he lived, who was found dead on Sunday

A man has been arrested after he attempted to shoot the pastor of a church during a service at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, US on Sunday. But his gun refused to fire.

Bernard J. Polite aimed at the pastor, but his gun failed to work. He has been arrested and charged for murder. Photo credit: Sky News

The 26-year-old man, identified as Bernard J. Polite, wanted to gun down the pastor, saying, “God told me to do it”.

The incident happened when the Sunday service was ongoing, plunging the congregation into pandemonium as the service was being live-streamed.

How the man aimed at the pastor

According to Sky News, the suspect was initially arrested on Sunday after Pennsylvania State Police said he entered Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock about 1 p.m. and attempted to shoot preacher Glenn Germany during his sermon. The firearm failed to discharge.

The pastor disclosed that Polite smiled at him and they made eye contact just before he pointed the gun at him. Germany then ducked out of the way as a male congregant tackled Polite, NBC News reports.

Germany and the member of the church then worked together to wrest the gun away from Polite, who was soon subdued and held until state troopers arrived.

Pennsylvania man now charged with cousin's murder

The 26-year-old Pennsylvania is now charged with murder in a relative's death officials said took place earlier that same day, USA TODAY reported.

He faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide, and was being held on Monday, May 6, without bail at the Allegheny County Jail.

Also, state police said they did not know if Polite has an attorney, and county court records did not list one.

It added that the body of a shot victim was found in a home near the church where Polite had been shortly before going to the church, county police said.

