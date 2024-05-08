Nigerian media sweetheart and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa recently launched her perfume line

While giving a speech at her event, Toke revealed that she was never the smartest person when she was in school

She gave an account of how her mum once flogged her for changing her scores but still never gave up on her

Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian show host, became the talk of the industry last night, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, when she launched her new perfume line.

The entrepreneur's event was well attended by celebrities, family, and friends who had come from far and near to celebrate her success.

Toke Makinwa shares struggles of her early years Credit: @tokemakinwa

Toke Makinwa hailed her mum

While the newest perfume line owner spoke at her event, she dished accolades to her mother, who stood by her through her challenging years.

The celebrity known for flaunting her curves noted that she was always at the bottom of the class no matter how much effort she put into studying.

She thanked God for uplifting her and appreciated her mother for not giving up on her.

Watch Toke's video below:

Legit.ng recalls that Toke Makinwa was recently in the news for admitting to bleaching her skin. The public figure had responded to a tweep who asked about her regrets.

While she admitted that regrets are a total waste of time, Toke disclosed that she wishes she had never tampered with her God-given skin tone. Nonetheless, she gave glory to God for blessing her with resources to maintain her acquired skin.

Netizens react to Toke Makinwa's speech

The podcast host evoked emotions with her viral video of being at the bottom of the class during her perfume launch. Nigerians are now reacting to it. See some comments below:

@pretty_elomma:

"This girl is so sweet. I don’t know why people do not like her."

@thereal_fow:

"Ohh see her legs shaking , she was really in the moment in her feelings, congratulations TM."

@adejumoke__t:

"And, there is always that one aunty who knows everything about the family and must show it"

@reobarbis:

"That aunty pointing and saying “it is well with you” was speaking to her soul."

@yettima:

"You came first today Tokstar! Your perfume will sell! Congratulations."

@fabriquebyfabz:

"May we reap the fruit of our labour for our children and may our advices and corrections not go to deaf ears in Jesus name"

@bambino_hairandwigs:

"I cried. Many will not understand why I love this lady. But I love everything about her."

@bammybestowed:

"Congratulations tokstar"

Toke Makinwa dazzled in green dress

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian media start girl, Toke Makinwa completely turned heads when she stepped out in a green outfit.

The sleeveless dress had a long slit by the left side of her thigh and was designed to give the fit a classy look.

She paired the outfit with gold shoes, that spoke class and elegance.

