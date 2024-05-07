It was a blend of drama and defense for Atiku Abubakar's former ally, Daniel Bwala on the social media platform X

Some Nigerians dragged the PDP chieftain as he stated that there is nothing wrong in President Tinubu governing the country outside the Villa

He further incurred the wrath of many Nigerians as he directed them to read the Section 5 of the constitution

Daniel Bwala, lawyer and public affairs analyst, has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's absence in the polity.

Nigerians blow hot online as Atiku's former campaign spokesman, Daniel Bwala defends Tinubu and Shettima. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, @BwalaDaniel

Bwala defends Tinubu, Shettima, taunts Atiku

In a post shared on his X account on Monday, May 6, Bwala maintained that President Tinubu could govern from anywhere in the world, noting, "he is in charge of the country".

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, raised concerns over Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima's absence from the presidential villa in a statement he signed and shared on his X page.

In reaction to Atiku's outcry, Shettima suspended his trip to the United States.

But reacting to the development, Bwala, the PDP chieftain claimed the president and his vice don't need to rule from Aso Villa.

Bwala tweeted:

"The president @officialABAT is in charge of the country and can govern from anywhere in the world whether the vice president is also in Nigeria or not. Aso Villa is not a block industry and the president is not a bricklayer. Read Section 5 of the constitution."

Nigerians tackle Bwala as he defends Tinubu's absence

Mixed reactions have trailed Bwala's statement on X. Legit.ng captured some of them below.

@NigVoteWatchers

"You're becoming one of the most disliked figures on Twitter right now, @BwalaDaniel. How does this affect you, your family, and your loved ones?"

@VubacosmsVic tweeted:

"Shameless."

@UnlimitedEniola tweeted:

"This is your reality and just like FFK and Reno, you have no shame."

@Edocentral tweeted:

"Are you talking back at @atiku? Are you?

"Little Daniel are you?"

@vian337 tweeted:

"You should be made to return every kobo you collected from Atiku, you have the audacity to talk back at him.? A man without dignity. Mtchewww."

