Nigerian Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate, aka Kwam 1, trended online following a recent show he performed in

The indigenous artist was seen on stage with his band when a woman walked up to him to shake her derriere in front of him

A couple of dignitaries at the event noticed the stunning figure and Gbenga Adeyinka's reaction was another scene for netizens to discuss

Nigerian fuji maestro Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi, aka K1 De Ultimate, Kwam 1, graced an event recently as he trended on social media.

The indigenous artist was seen in a gathering of top dignitaries as he serenaded the hall with his rich vocals in the company of his band group.

Curvy lady dances for Kwam1 at event. Credit: @kwam1_official

Source: Instagram

A video captured the moment, a curvy, beautiful lady climbed up the stage where Kwam 1 was performing to exchange pleasantries.

After that, she was seen dancing with her outrageous backside facing the Fuji star, who, at some point, didn't know how to react to the sudden turnout but continued with his performance.

The heavily bodied woman climbed down from the podium to the audience and was met by a young man who briefly embraced her.

While all those were going on, ace comedian Gbenga Adeyinka sat somewhere in the middle of the two scenes and was almost betrayed by his eyes the moment the curvy lady stepped down the stage but was quick to regain his focus.

See the video below:

See how netizens reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BWLawal:

"Alhaji just dey look up straight."

daddy_marvel:

"I don’t know how these ladies feel comfortable the way every man lustfully staring at them."

lemonadeswithlemons:

"she looks good! i'm a woman and i'm staring . the skirt design is not helping matters."

iseoluwadoyin:

"Gbenga Adeyinka controlled his neck when his eye wants to betray him."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Uncle Gbenga be like “Nkan shemi” in MrMacaroni’s voice."

vanchizzy:

"Even me as a lady, I'll look that ass mayne."

ovayozarh:

"See that daddy pretending like he didn’t see the Nyash."

Source: Legit.ng