A female student of Elite high school, Uganda, was captured in a video sensitizing people on entrepreneurship

The video surfaced online after some graduands of the school arrived their prom in helicopter and a flashy convoy

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many speaking on the girl's accent and the school in general

A student of the viral school where graduands arrived in helicopter and flashy convoys for their prom has sparked reactions with her spoken words.

This is coming amid the questions and reactions of netizens who were stunned over the display of wealth on the school's prom day.

Female student speaks with clean accent Photo credit: @elitehighschool1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female student of Elite school speaks

In the video shared by @elitehighschool1 on TikTok, the young girl talked about entrepreneurship with fluent use of English.

She explained that entrepreneurship was not only about creating things using raw material, but also entails creating job opportunities.

In her words:

“There are other sectors of entrepreneurship like balancing, accounting, it also teaches how to manage calculations. It also teaches how to create job opportunities. Being able to see a problem and think of a solution and also making money.”

Reactions as student of Elite school speaks

Netizens took to the comments section to reiterate their pride in the student while applauding the school.

@user72796615265985thebeast reacted:

“You made us proud Ugandans to the world.”

MARRIENE_NKUNDA reacted:

“She is bright too.”

Scorpion UG said:

“She has the good ideas.”

@allankingscollins1 said:

“I do love her suggestions she is a good entrepreneur.”

@anugbaa said:

"Her accent is cool."

Nsubuga1 reacted:

“Class attracts class. how much is school fees at elite high school for s1 entrants.”

@selena_xx added:

"Speaks with confidence and pride. I love Elite."

@user8219630512301 said:

“Where exactly is the school found?”

