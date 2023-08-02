BREAKING: President Tinubu Sends 19 News Ministerial Nominees to Senate, Full List
President Bola Tinubu has transmitted additional 19 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate, for screening and confirmation.
The new list made a total of the nominees to 47, and are all expected to be screened and confirmed by the Red Chamber.
THOSE LISTED AS MINISTERIAL NOMINEES INCLUDE
AHMED TIJJANI
BOSUN TIJJANI
DR MARYAM SHETTI
ISHAK SALAKO
TUNJI ALAUSA
TANKO SUNUNU
ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA
ATIKU BAGUDU
BELLO MATAWALLE
IBRAHIM GEIDAM
SIMON BAKO LALONG
LOLA ADEJO
SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR
TAHIR MAMMAN
ALIYU SABI
ALKALI AHMED
HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI
UBA MAIGARI
ZEPHANIAH JISSALO
