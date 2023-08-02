President Bola Tinubu has transmitted additional 19 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate, for screening and confirmation.

The new list made a total of the nominees to 47, and are all expected to be screened and confirmed by the Red Chamber.

THOSE LISTED AS MINISTERIAL NOMINEES INCLUDE

AHMED TIJJANI

BOSUN TIJJANI

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

DR MARYAM SHETTI

ISHAK SALAKO

TUNJI ALAUSA

TANKO SUNUNU

ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

ATIKU BAGUDU

BELLO MATAWALLE

IBRAHIM GEIDAM

SIMON BAKO LALONG

LOLA ADEJO

SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR

TAHIR MAMMAN

ALIYU SABI

ALKALI AHMED

HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI

UBA MAIGARI

ZEPHANIAH JISSALO

Source: Legit.ng