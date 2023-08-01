FCT, Abuja - Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, Nigeria.

Adichie joined the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday, August 1, Channels TV reported.

Chimamanda joins Peter Obi at the presidential tribunal challenging Tinubu's victory. Photo Credit: @TheOfficialPOMA

Source: Twitter

Obi and Baba-Ahmed are challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, President Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng