BREAKING: Chimamanda Joins Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed at Tribunal Challenging Tinubu's Victory
Politics

by  Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, Nigeria.

Adichie joined the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday, August 1, Channels TV reported.

Obi and Baba-Ahmed are challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, President Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

