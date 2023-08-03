President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted a total of 47 ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation in two batches.

Tinubu submitted the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, July 27 and a supplementary list on Wednesday, August 2.

Keyamo, Fani Kayode, and others who missed out on Tinubu’s ministerial list. Photo Credits: Festus Keyamo/Rabiu Kwankwaso/Abdullahi Ganduje/ Kayode Fayemi

However, some prominent politicians are missing from the list of 47 ministerial nominees, Daily Trust reported.

Some notable names missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list

Kayode Fayemi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi, stepped down for Tinubu during the party primary, Leadership reported.

Festus Keyamo

Spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Femi Fani-Kayode

One of the spokespersons of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Bayo Onanuga

Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga

Ben Ayade

Former Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade

James Faleke

APC presidential campaign council secretary, James Faleke

Abdullahi Ganduje

Former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

