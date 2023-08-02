List of States Where President Tinubu Picked 2 Ministerial Nominees
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated at least a ministerial nominee from all the 36 states and the FCT after the second batch of nominees were submitted to the Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, August 2.
The additional 19 nominees have made the total number of ministerial nominees 47, The Punch reported.
However, some states got more than ministerial nominations.
Below are states with more than one ministerial nomination
Katsina state got 2 ministerial nominees
Ahmad Dangiwa - Katsina
Hanatu Musawa - Kastina
Tinubu nominated 2 Cross River state indigenes as ministers
John Enoh - Cross River
Betta Edu - Cross River
Bauchi state produced 2 ministerial nominees
Yusuf Maitama Tuggar - Bauchi
Ali Pate - Bauchi
Ogun state got 3 ministerial nominations
Dr. Bosun Tijjani - Ogun
Dr. Ishak Salako - Ogun
Olawale Edun - Ogun
Lagos state got 2 ministerial slots
Tunji Alausa - Lagos
Lola Ade John - Lagos
Tinubu nominated 2 ministers from Kebbi state
Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu - Kebbi
Atiku Bagudu - Kebbi
Tinubu allocated 2 ministerial nominees to Kano state
Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo - Kano
Dr. Maryam Shetti - Kano
Niger state gets 2 ministerial nominees slot
Mohammed Idris - Niger
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi - Niger
Taraba state also got 2 ministerial nominees
Uba Maigari Ahmadu - Taraba
Sani Abubakar Danladi - Taraba
Source: Legit.ng