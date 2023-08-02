FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated at least a ministerial nominee from all the 36 states and the FCT after the second batch of nominees were submitted to the Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, August 2.

The additional 19 nominees have made the total number of ministerial nominees 47, The Punch reported.

Lagos, Kano and other states where President Tinubu picked 2 ministerial nominees. Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Hon Aliyu Usman/@muhammadpate

Source: UGC

However, some states got more than ministerial nominations.

Below are states with more than one ministerial nomination

Katsina state got 2 ministerial nominees

Ahmad Dangiwa - Katsina

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hanatu Musawa - Kastina

Tinubu nominated 2 Cross River state indigenes as ministers

John Enoh - Cross River

Betta Edu - Cross River

Bauchi state produced 2 ministerial nominees

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar - Bauchi

Ali Pate - Bauchi

Ogun state got 3 ministerial nominations

Dr. Bosun Tijjani - Ogun

Dr. Ishak Salako - Ogun

Olawale Edun - Ogun

Lagos state got 2 ministerial slots

Tunji Alausa - Lagos

Lola Ade John - Lagos

Tinubu nominated 2 ministers from Kebbi state

Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu - Kebbi

Atiku Bagudu - Kebbi

Tinubu allocated 2 ministerial nominees to Kano state

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo - Kano

Dr. Maryam Shetti - Kano

Niger state gets 2 ministerial nominees slot

Mohammed Idris - Niger

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi - Niger

Taraba state also got 2 ministerial nominees

Uba Maigari Ahmadu - Taraba

Sani Abubakar Danladi - Taraba

List of States that Produced 2 Ministers During Buhari's Administration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari assigned portfolios to his 44 ministers during his second term in office in 2019.

Out of the 44 appointed ministers, seven states were assigned more than one minister.

President Tinubu sends 19 new ministerial nominees to senate, Full list

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu has transmitted additional 19 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate, for screening and confirmation.

The new list made a total of the nominees to 47, and are all expected to be screened and confirmed by the Red Chamber.

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ministerial List: States of Origin of President Tinubu's 19 Nominees Revealed

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 2nd, transmitted to the Senate the second list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Digital Communications Strategist, D. Olusegun shared the states of origin of the 19 ministerial nominees on Twitter.

Ministerial List: States of Origin of President Tinubu's Nominees Revealed

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally unveiled his ministerial list, sending waves of excitement and curiosity throughout the nation.

The list of nominees with their states of origin.

Source: Legit.ng