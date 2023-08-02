President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent the second batch of his ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu submitted the to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at exactly 03:15 pm, The Punch reported.

Five former governors made the second batch after missing from the first list of 28 ministerial nominees, Premium Times reported.

1. Former Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola

Oyetola served as governor of Osun State from 2018 to 2022. He lost his re-election bid under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

2. Former Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong

Lalong was a two-term governor in Plateau state. He served as governor of Plateau State from 2015 to 2023 under the APC.

He, however, lost the state to the PDP both at the governorship and presidential election.

3. Former Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle

Mattawale was governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023. Like Oyetola, he lost his reelection bid to Governor Dauda Lawal of the PDP.

4. Former Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam

Geidam was governor of Yobe state for 10 years from 2009 to 2019. He took over from governor Mamman Bello Ali, who passed as a result of a liver problem in Florida, USA

He is the incumbent Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District

5. Former Kebbi governor, Atiku Bagudu

Bagudu was governor of Kebbi State, for 8 years between May 2015 and May 2023.

