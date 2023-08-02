The Chief of Staff to President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, August 2nd, submitted President Bola Tinubu’s supplementary ministerial list to the Senate

The list read by the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has five governors, former Senators and House of Representatives members

The list is a completion of the remaining eleven states that have not been allowed a ministerial slot

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 2nd, transmitted to the Senate the second list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

State of Origin of Tinubu's 19 ministerial nominees emerge

President Bola Tinubu forwarded additional 19 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate on Wednesday, August 2nd. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Digital Communications Strategist, D. Olusegun shared the states of origin of the 19 ministerial nominees on Twitter.

The state of origin of those listed as ministerial nominees as shared by the president's aide includes;

Names State

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo - (Kano)

2. HE Simon Lalong - (Plateau)

3. HE Bello Matawwalle - (Zamfara)

4. Tunji Alausa - Lagos

5. HE Adegboyega Oyetola - Osun

6. Uba Maigari Ahmadu - Taraba

7. Lola Ade John - Lagos

8. Dr. Ishak Salako - Ogun

9. Sen. Heineken Lolokpobri - Bayelsa

10. Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu - Kebbi

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman - Adamawa

12. Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo - FCT

13. Sen. Ibrahim Geidam - Yobe

14. Dr. Bosun Tijjani - Ogun

15. Dr. Maryam Shetti - Kano

16. Shuaibu Abubakar Audu - Kogi

17. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi - Niger

18. HE Atiku Bagudu - Kebbi

19. Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu - Gombe

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is expected to unveil the additional nominees of the President after the screening of the 28 nominees in the first batch.

