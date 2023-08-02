Ministerial List: States of Origin of President Tinubu's 19 Nominees Revealed
- The Chief of Staff to President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, August 2nd, submitted President Bola Tinubu’s supplementary ministerial list to the Senate
- The list read by the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has five governors, former Senators and House of Representatives members
- The list is a completion of the remaining eleven states that have not been allowed a ministerial slot
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 2nd, transmitted to the Senate the second list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.
State of Origin of Tinubu's 19 ministerial nominees emerge
The assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Digital Communications Strategist, D. Olusegun shared the states of origin of the 19 ministerial nominees on Twitter.
The state of origin of those listed as ministerial nominees as shared by the president's aide includes;
Names State
- Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo - (Kano)
2. HE Simon Lalong - (Plateau)
3. HE Bello Matawwalle - (Zamfara)
4. Tunji Alausa - Lagos
5. HE Adegboyega Oyetola - Osun
6. Uba Maigari Ahmadu - Taraba
7. Lola Ade John - Lagos
8. Dr. Ishak Salako - Ogun
9. Sen. Heineken Lolokpobri - Bayelsa
10. Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu - Kebbi
11. Prof. Tahir Mamman - Adamawa
12. Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo - FCT
13. Sen. Ibrahim Geidam - Yobe
14. Dr. Bosun Tijjani - Ogun
15. Dr. Maryam Shetti - Kano
16. Shuaibu Abubakar Audu - Kogi
17. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi - Niger
18. HE Atiku Bagudu - Kebbi
19. Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu - Gombe
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is expected to unveil the additional nominees of the President after the screening of the 28 nominees in the first batch.
Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwom, asked Dele Alake, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu to recite the second stanza of the national anthem during the ongoing screening at the Senate.
Mwadkwom said Alake, who will be the image maker if appointed as information minister by President Tinubu should be conversant with Nigeria’s national anthem.
