Clips from Pastor Bolaji Idowu's recent prayer conference in the UK have sparked massive chaos on social media

The young Nigerian clergyman is one of the fastest-growing clerics in the country at the moment, achieving incredible things internationally

Pastor Bolaji recently hosted a Next Level Prayer Conference in the UK, and the turnout for the event was amazing

Images from the Next Level Prayer Conference in the UK hosted by Pastor Bolaji Idowu have sparked massive reactions on social media.

The programme was held on Sunday, May 5, 2024, and it got people talking online after reports about how many people attended the prayer session were released.

Reactions trail clips from Pastor Bolaji's pack-out prayer conference in the the UK. Photo credit: @bolajiid

Source: Instagram

Pastor Bolaji Idowu is the founder of the Harvesters church and the lead cleric in the ministry.

He is one of the fastest-growing clergymen in Nigeria in terms of popularity, especially among the youth. Pastor Idowu was the minister who ordained the union of fashion designer Veekee James and her hubby, Femi Atere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Next Level Prayers is one of the country's most famous YouTube Christian ministerial sessions.

Pastor Bolaji packs out Wembley

Videos and photos from the Next Level Prayer conference in Wembley have been trending online and have stirred different conversations.

Some people even compared the attendance rate to some artists' music concerts.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu is not the first Nigerian clergyman to pack out an international venue for a prayer concert.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Apostle Joshua Selman and Nathaniel Bassey packed out a 21k venue in the UK.

See some of the images from the prayer conference below:

Netizens react as Bolaji Idowu packs out Wembley

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral images:

@kingpexxie:

"You did that! congratulations sir!"

@adeolasopade:

"Grace is our story."

@sonniebaduuk:

"This is incredible, even some Afrobeats superstar can't pull this type of crowd."

@apostlepromiseadeyemi:

"More grace MOG."

@kelarex:

"Every NLP blows up, a hit back to back. Thank you holy Spirit."

@hideetummy:

"I love this, may the name of the living God be praise forever."

@kelarex:

"If e no Pastor B. then e no fit be like Pastor B."

@officialbig_believe:

"Much love my papa @bolajiid God bless you sir."

@theadesuwaoni:

"IT WAS SPECTACULAR!!!"

@adeosunifeoluwaadedayo:

"Glad I was a partaker."

@pweshsparkles:

“We take territories for Jesus, literally."

Pastor Bolaji Idowu warns ladies about double-dating

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pastor Bolaji Idowu shared his thoughts on modern dynamics about dating and how Nigerian ladies try to beat the system.

In a viral tweet, Pastor Idowu advised women to stop checking on multiple brothers at a time while trying to figure out their best option.

Source: Legit.ng