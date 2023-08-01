The presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment on the petition of Labour Party (LP), Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The five-member justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Tuesday, August 1, said the court will communicate the judgement date to the parties, Daily Trust reported.

Tribunal reserves judgement in Peter Obi’s petition seeking the sack of Tinubu. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed filed a petition seeking the sack of Tinubu.

In their final written address dated July 20, Obi Labour Party and its candidate said Tinubu was not qualified to contest the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng