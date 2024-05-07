A recent development at a local government in Osun state has generated reactions on social media

This is as the appointees of a local government chairman in Ekiti took the oath of office with an Ògún idol and a Quran

In reaction to the viral video, some Nigerians condemned the action and others reacted jokingly to the development

A video of the swearing-in of the supervisors and advisers of the Ikere-Ekiti LGA in Ekiti state with an ‘Ògún’ totem and the Quran has got many talking.

As reported by The Cable, Ògún is one of the deities in African traditional religion. It is often regarded as the “god of iron”.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday, May 2 at the conference hall of the office of Olu Adamolekun, chairman of Ikere-Ekiti LGA.

The oath of office was administered on the appointees by Adamolekun.

Appointees take oath of office with cutlass and a Quran

In a viral video shared on Facebook, the appointees could be seen taking turns to wield a cutlass (a totem for the god of iron) in one hand and a Quran in the other.

While administering the oath of office, Adamolekun asked the appointees to repeat the following in Yoruba:

“From today, I will be loyal and truthful to BAO (Ekiti state governor), and Monisade (deputy governor), APC and its leaders.”

“I will take instructions from the leaders. If I refuse to do so, Ogun or Quran should kill me. For this, I will be truthful,” they said.

Oath of office in Nigeria

In Nigeria, public office holders usually swear an oath of office using the Quran or Bible, while pledging allegiance to the constitution.

In this instance, however, the appointees were asked to swear allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders in Ekiti — while invoking a deity.

Nigerians react to the viral video

Meanwhile the swearing-in ceremony has sparked a flurry of reactions on X. Legit.ng captured some reactions on below.

@CroBender tweeted:

"It's their traditional religion. So, it should be alright for those that practice it."

@Trophy1653167 tweeted:

"Wahala, so dey feel say God no work make dem use juju if at all."

@ApataArc tweeted:

"Commendable. Enough of these over embezzlement."

@prazolar9 tweeted:

"We are getting there."

Watch the video

