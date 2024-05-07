Global site navigation

Drama As Ekiti LGA Chair Swears In Top Aides With Ògún Idol, Quran, Video Trends
Politics

Drama As Ekiti LGA Chair Swears In Top Aides With Ògún Idol, Quran, Video Trends

by  Esther Odili
  • A recent development at a local government in Osun state has generated reactions on social media
  • This is as the appointees of a local government chairman in Ekiti took the oath of office with an Ògún idol and a Quran
  • In reaction to the viral video, some Nigerians condemned the action and others reacted jokingly to the development

A video of the swearing-in of the supervisors and advisers of the Ikere-Ekiti LGA in Ekiti state with an ‘Ògún’ totem and the Quran has got many talking.

Video of Ekiti appointees taking the oath of office using Ògún Idol, Quran, trends online
Ekiti appointees take the oath of office using Ògún Idol, Quran in a viral video. Photo credit: Ajayi Rotimi Otunba
Source: Twitter

As reported by The Cable, Ògún is one of the deities in African traditional religion. It is often regarded as the “god of iron”.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday, May 2 at the conference hall of the office of Olu Adamolekun, chairman of Ikere-Ekiti LGA.

The oath of office was administered on the appointees by Adamolekun.

Appointees take oath of office with cutlass and a Quran

In a viral video shared on Facebook, the appointees could be seen taking turns to wield a cutlass (a totem for the god of iron) in one hand and a Quran in the other.

While administering the oath of office, Adamolekun asked the appointees to repeat the following in Yoruba:

“From today, I will be loyal and truthful to BAO (Ekiti state governor), and Monisade (deputy governor), APC and its leaders.”
“I will take instructions from the leaders. If I refuse to do so, Ogun or Quran should kill me. For this, I will be truthful,” they said.

Oath of office in Nigeria

In Nigeria, public office holders usually swear an oath of office using the Quran or Bible, while pledging allegiance to the constitution.

In this instance, however, the appointees were asked to swear allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders in Ekiti — while invoking a deity.

Nigerians react to the viral video

Meanwhile the swearing-in ceremony has sparked a flurry of reactions on X. Legit.ng captured some reactions on below.

@CroBender tweeted:

"It's their traditional religion. So, it should be alright for those that practice it."

@Trophy1653167 tweeted:

"Wahala, so dey feel say God no work make dem use juju if at all."

@ApataArc tweeted:

"Commendable. Enough of these over embezzlement."

@prazolar9 tweeted:

"We are getting there."

Watch the video

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers over “juju scare”

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, May 6, suspended three lawmakers.

The lawmakers were suspended by Blessing Agbebaku, the speaker of the House, over an alleged juju scare and impeachment plot.

The development sent the assembly into a frenzy and the Speaker therefore adjourned the Monday sitting to an unknown date.

