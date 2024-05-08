Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - There is a new twist to the political crisis rocking Rivers as a factional speaker, Victor Oko Jumbo, has emerged in the state house of assembly.

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, May 8, the emergence of Jumbo, representing Bonny constituency, has led to the total collapse of the peace deal brokered between the parties by President Bola Tinubu, returning all involved in the impasse to the trenches.

It is not immediately clear where the election that produced Jumbo, a staunch supporter of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, was held.

According to Leadership newspaper, Jumbo takes over from the former factional speaker of the house, Edison Ehie, who resigned as both speaker and member of the house on December 31, 2023.

Subsequently, Ehie was appointed as chief of staff (CoS) to Governor Fubara.

Legit.ng reports that the political crisis in the prominent south-south state appears to be festering despite the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu in December 2023.

Fubara's mentor, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), played a pivotal role in the emergence of the former as governor, but the two erstwhile allies later fell out as a result of disagreement over the control of political structure and governance in the oil-rich state.

