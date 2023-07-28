During a recent phone call with Bola Tinubu, Kamala Harris, expressed her strong support for the country's efforts toward the restoration of constitutional order in Niger

In a separate telephone conversations with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, United States Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres have expressed strong support for Nigeria's efforts toward the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

US VP Harris, UN Secretary-General Guterres, Tinubu speaks on Niger coup other issues in a phone call

Harris confirmed the conversation with the Nigeria leader in a post on Twitter on Friday, July 28, shared by the United States Diplomatic Mission Nigeria.

Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speak with Tinubu on topical issues including the Niger coup. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @USinNigeria

"@VP Harris spoke with Nigerian President @officialABAT yesterday, marking the highest-level U.S. engagement since his inauguration in May 2023. The U.S. remains committed to supporting Nigeria's democracy and partnership."

A statement by the presidential adviser on special duties, communications and strategy, Dele Alake reveals that, the two leaders also commended the Nigerian President, who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for spearheading the peace moves in Niger, NTA News reported.

US makes fresh pledge to Tinubu's govt

In her telephone conversation with President Tinubu, Harris also said the U.S. would assist Nigeria in the battle against terrorism.

Tinubu thanked Harris

Leadership reported that Tinubu thanked Harris for the call and her words of encouragement on the efforts taken so far on the economy, but added that "the developments in Niger Republic dampen spirits."

Speaking with the UN Secretary-General Guterres, President Tinubu said he was doing everything possible to resolve the impasse in Niger.

