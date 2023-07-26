President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a statement on the developing situation in Niger Republic

Tinubu is the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which Niger Republic is part of

The Nigerian leader expressed serious displeasure with the alleged coup plot in the neighbouring nation

FCT, Abuja - Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria and chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, on Wednesday, July 26, described the developments in Niger Republic as “unpleasant”.

Access to the residence and offices of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was blocked off earlier in the day by members of the elite Presidential Guard, The Punch reported.

Niger Republic coup: 'We won’t tolerate this', President Bola Tinubu warns

Reacting, President Tinubu said the leadership of the ECOWAS region and all lovers of democracy globally will not tolerate such a situation, Channels Television reported.

Tinubu said in a statement that the action by the Nigerien presidential guards impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa, a report by Vanguard newspaper also noted.

His words:

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

“I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.”

Furthermore, the Nigerian president said as chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, his country “stands firmly with the elected government in Niger Republic”.

Legit.ng reports that Messrs Tinubu and Bazoum still met last week. At the meeting, the African leaders held talks to tackle the region's security concerns.

Tension as guards reportedly detain Niger President Bazoum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum was detained by guards inside the presidential palace in Niamey, following an “ultimatum” by the army.

Sources said disgruntled members of the Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices, adding that the guards “refused to release the president,” after talks broke down.

