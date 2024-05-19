Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

Awka, Anambra state - Prof. Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra, has sacked all the 21 local government transition chairmen in the state.

As reported by The Nation on Sunday, May 19, Soludo asked the sacked chairmen to hand over the affairs of the councils to the heads of local government administrations (HLGAs).

Anambra is one of the Nigerian states where the transition committee has become a norm.



Anambra: Soludo thanks sacked transition committee chairmen

This was contained in a letter signed by Collins Nwabunwanne, the commissioner for local government, chieftaincy and community affairs, dated Friday, May 17.

The letter partly reads:

“Following the expiration of your tenure as transition committee chairman, you are hereby directed to handover the affairs of your local government council to the head of local government administration (HLGA), in your respective local government councils.

“This directive takes effect from Monday, 20th day of May, 2024. Thank you for your service to the state."

Legit.ng reports that Anambra is one of the Nigerian states where the transition committee has become a norm.

The last local government election was held by the former governor, Peter Obi, a few weeks before the expiration of his second tenure.

As a result, opposition parties and major stakeholders had been calling for elections into the local government system, arguing that state governors had stifled the local government system through transition committee chairmen.

Source: Legit.ng