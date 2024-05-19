The special team of Police detectives have arrested Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri

The former Uzodinma's aide was arrested by the police at RockView Hotel in Owerri on Saturday, May 18

Nwaneri’s room was thoroughly searched by the police operatives before he was returned to the headquarters of the State Police Command

Owerri, Imo state - Former Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri has been arrested by the police in Owerri, Imo state.

The special team of Police detectives arrested Nwaneri at RockView Hotel in Owerri on Saturday, May 18.

As reported by Leadership, sources said Nwaneri was taken to the headquarters of the State Police Command and was later escorted back to his hotel room.

The police operatives thoroughly searched Nwaneri’s room before he was returned to the police command.

The reason for his arrest was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that Nwaneri was one of Uzodimma’s most trusted aides for over fifteen years before his recent departure.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had called for the arrest of Nwaneri over an attack on the residence of the group's spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere in 2023.

Legit.ng recalls that Uzodinma approved the appointment of his brother, Ferdinand Uzodimma, as his deputy chief of staff in charge of general services.

Ferdinand was a councillor, transition committee chairman and sole administrator of the Oru East local government area.

