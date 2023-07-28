President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three DCGs and three ACGs in Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)



Nigeria's President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved new appointments in Nigeria Customs.

Tinubu's led federal government confirmed the appointment of F O Okun as the Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service.

After submitting the ministerial list, President Tinubu makes new appointments in Nigeria Customs. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu makes fresh appointment in Customs

Two other DCGs who were appointed alongside Okun are; MBA Musa and A Hamisu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada (CSC) the national public relations officer of the service confirm this development in a statement on Friday morning, July 28, Vanguard reported.

As reported also by The SUN newspaper, three new Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) were equally appointed. They were: K Olumoh, AB Mohammed and A Alajogun.

The new Customs top management followed the appointment of the Acting Comptroller-General, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi by President Tinubu on June 19.

Top PDP governor speaks on Wike's nomination as Tinubu's minister

In another development, Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, congratulated his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, for making the list of ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike was a two-term governor of Rivers State whose tenure ended on May 29 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was succeeded by Fubara, who was his preferred candidate.

Political pundits long debated the nomination of Wike to the ministerial list. While some argued that he should be compensated for working for the success of President Tinubu in Rivers State during the 2023 election, others said he traded his party for a ministerial position.

Ministerial List: APC lead counsel to become attorney general of the federation

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly settled for Lateef Fagbemi as the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice.

Fagbemi is the lead counsel defending Tinubu and the APC before the presidential election petition court.

The President and his party appointed the Senior Advocate of Nigeria shortly after the INEC announced Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng