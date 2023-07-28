President Bola Tinubu's government has been issued a fresh condition to avert the organised labour's planned protest

The NLC and the TUC have urged Tinubu's FG to reverse all its government’s “anti-poor policies”, a condition required to call off the looming strike

The NLC has reportedly planned to embark on strike on Wednesday, August 2 to protest the hike in fuel prices occasioned by the subsidy removal

The organised labour has listed its demand required to call off its planned national protest.

NLC gives Tinubu condition to avert planned strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government to immediately reverse all his government’s “anti-poor policies”, to avert a looming industrial action that will commence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, ICIR reported.

Tinubu gets demand to avert looming national protest by the NLC, TUC. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The demands by the NLC, TUC outlines below

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, said Wednesday’s meeting was a continuation of an earlier one convened based on the increase in the pump price of petrol, Premium Times report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

TUC President Festus Osifo, on his part, insisted that the government must address the plight of Nigerians.

The demands are highlighted below;

The NLC called for the immediate inauguration of the Presidential Steering Committee as agreed in its earlier dialogues with the Federal Government. The Congress is demanding the reversal of the PMS price, The recent increase in public school fees, The release of the eight months withheld salary of university lecturers and workers and The reversal of the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) as a prerequisite for aborting the strike. It wants the government to begin building a coalition of all Nigerians where all will be leaders and all will be followers.

Meanwhile, the body has urged all civil society organisations and its affiliates across states and other Nigerians to begin mobilisation for a mass protest, beginning from Wednesday, August 2.

President Tinubu’s FG, NLC, TUC, in emergency meeting, details emerge

The representatives of the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are currently meeting with organised labour.

The Labour Union comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are currently in an emergency meeting with the FG's committee, at the Presidential Villa.

The negotiation committee set up by Tinubu's government called for an emergency meeting following the strike notice issued by the NLC earlier in the day.

Protest looms as TUC gives Tinubu’s FG 2-week ultimatum to conclude negotiations on subsidy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has been issued a fresh notice regarding talks on the fuel subsidy removal.

Whilst Nigerians await the outcome of the organised labour and federal government’s dialogue on policy measures to cushion the economic challenges brought about by the subsidy removal on petroleum products, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to declare national protest.

The TUC has given the federal government the next 'two weeks' to reach an agreement on negotiations or face workers’ protests.

Source: Legit.ng