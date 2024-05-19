British Nigerian actor Wale Ojo stole the moment at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024

He played the complex role of old Timi in the highly praised movie 'Breath of Life' which took him ahead of actors like actors like Stan Eze, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Gabriel Afololayan

Having been in the scene for a while now but hardly on people's faces, Legit.ng brings interesting details to know about the trailblazer

This year's recently concluded AMVCA awards night took a momentous turn, especially for the fans of Nollywood actor Wale Ojo, who emerged as the Best Lead Actor alongside his colleague Kehinde Bankole for the Best Lead Actress.

Ojo's win came off his lead role in the highly acclaimed movie 'Breath of Life', directed by BB Sasore (Banana Island Ghost), a Prime Video Original film.

Wale Ojo stuns following AMVCA award. Credit: @realwaleojo

Source: Instagram

Ojo edged Stan Nze (Afamefuna), Marc Zinga (Omen), Gideon Okeke (Egun), David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel), Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book), Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior) and Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos) to win the award.

And today Legit.ng brings you interesting facts about the talented role interpreter

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Wale Ojo began acting as a child

The movie star started his acting career at a very young age in Nigeria before he and his family moved to England. He co-starred with the late Nigerian actor Akin Lewis in the NTA Ibadan TV series 'Why Worry' when he was eight years old.

Draws inspiration from mum, renowned playwright Wole Soyinka, and more

Actor Wale Ojo has pointed out that his biological mother, Chief Wale Ogunyemi, as well as Tunji Oyelana, Wole Soyinka, Zulu Sofola, and Tunji Ogunyemi, have played influential roles in his career.

Buzz the scenes in 2012 with the movie' Phone Swap'

Wle Ojo won the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best Actor for his spectacular performance as the lead in the Kunle Afolayan romance comedy film 'Phone Swap' (2012). This was before AMVCA's inaugural year in 2013.

Founder of New Nigeria Cinema

The fantastic actor founded New Nigeria Cinema in 2012 to elevate Nigerian films with high production values and strong narratives that portray our culture.

In an interview with CNN, he said:

"It is a new movement, it's a renaissance, it's a rebirth if you like -- perhaps even a throw back to the 70s but obviously with a very, very modern tint, a very modern glaze to it -- and it's exciting."

Yet to find a wife

The Nollywood trailblazer is yet to be hitched and doesn't have a child. In 2012 the 'Phone Swap. star had an interview with Vanguard tagged 'A wife for Wale Ojo' where he talked about "relocating from the United Kingdom to Nigeria to find his missing rib."

Tried to quit acting

The Nollywood star revealed that he has tried to quit acting twice. One time, he tried to sell in the UK, but this only lasted a week. Then, he tried working in an office, which he only did for three days. These circumstances made him decide to stick to his creativity.

"So, I think my mind just told me 'do or die', it's acting," he said.

Actor Wale Ojo stuns with energetic moves

The Nollywood actor and man of the moment celebrated his win as the Best Actor of the Year at the 2024 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Following the award night, videos from the ceremony after-party have emerged online.

On Monday, May 13, Wale Ojo also shared a video of him alongside others dancing to Burna Boy's City Boys on the stage.

Source: Legit.ng