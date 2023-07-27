FCT, Abuja - 28 people, including seven women made President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list.

Nigeria has been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions. Legit.ng writes on the incoming women ministers.

About seven women have been nominated as ministers by President Tinubu. Photo credits: Barrister Hannatu Musawa, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Abdullah Ayofe Olaniyi, Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

1) Barrister Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa was the deputy spokesperson of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Hannatu Musawa is the daughter of veteran Nigerian politician, Alhaji Musa Musawa. She hails from Katsina state and is of Fulani extraction.

The ministerial nominee is a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

As of February 2023, she holds at least six degrees.

2) Dr. Betta Edu

Edu is the national women leader of the APC.

Born October 27, 1986, she became the youngest to attain that position when she assumed the role in March 2022. The Punch reported on the development at the time.

Edu was Cross River state Commissioner for Health until her resignation in 2022. She was also the national chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

3) Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite

Uzoka-Anite is the former Imo state Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy.

She is a medical doctor and a CFA Charter holder by training. With a banking career that spans Human Resources and Treasury, Uzoka-Anite amassed significant experience in financial markets as she oversaw the Fixed Income and Currency Trading Desks, Asset and Liability Management, Treasury Corporate Sales, and Financial Multilateral institutions.

Earlier in July, she was nominated to speak on behalf of the federal government. Addressing newsmen, she discussed the suspension of tax on telecom services.

4) Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Onyejocha was a ranking lawmaker in the federal house of representatives who represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi constituency of Abia state.

The former house deputy whip lost her re-election bid to Amaobi Ogah, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in February.

5) Stella Okotette

Okotete has experience in public service and business development.

She possesses experience in public policy design and implementation, international development, and general administration.

She is the co-founder of the E'Girls Right Foundation and has engaged with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at their camps in Ughelli, Maiduguri, and Abuja.

Before her latest nomination, she was the Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

6) Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye

Kennedy-Ohaneye was the only female presidential aspirant of the APC, in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

She is a businesswoman who is into real estate and education, a report by The Punch in May 2022 noted.

7) Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Sulaiman-Ibrahim was the director-general (DG) of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) from December 1, 2020, till May 27, 2021, when former President Buhari announced a swap and she was redeployed as the federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Although she is from Keffi, Nasarawa state, Mrs. Ibrahim was born in Jos, Plateau state, and raised in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Source: Legit.ng