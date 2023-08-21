President Bola Tinubu Monday, August 21, swore in 45 ministers who were earlier cleared by the senate

The inauguration was held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, with several chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters present

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu officially inaugurated his team of 45 ministers on Monday, August 21, at the State House Conference Center, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The swearing-in process was carried out in seven separate batches, each consisting of several ministers, Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to the president on social media noted.

President Tinubu has sworn in Federal Executive Council members. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as Tinubu swears in ministers

Some Nigerians have reacted to the ministerial inauguration.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@AderonkeW commented via Twitter (also known as X):

"May God keep and bless President Tinubu for us. Congratulations to all the ministers."

@oshasavage mockingly wrote on Twitter:

"Where is Peter Obi venue for early appointed Internet ministers."

Abubakar Ladan commented on social media:

"That’s great."

Abdullahi Umar Zarma said:

"I wish them all the best in their respective portfolios."

Rufus Usman commented:

"These people (ministers) we surely fix Nigeria. God will support them to lead us to our promised land in Jesus' mighty name amen. By God's grace, we will continue to support you as we pray for our beloved country daily."

Wike as FCT minister

