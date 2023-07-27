Global site navigation

Local editions

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate
Politics

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The list consisted of some former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 28 list sent to the Senate included four former governors and four women, according to Bayo Onanuga, a member of the presidential transition committee.

The

  1. Abubakar Momoh
  2. Amb. Maitama Tuka
  3. Ahmed Dangiwa
  4. Hannatu Musawa
  5. Chief Uche Nnaji
  6. Beta Edu
  7. Doris Anite Uzoka
  8. David Umahi
  9. Nyesom Wike
  10. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
  11. Mallam Nasir El-rufai
  12. Ekperikpe Ekpo
  13. Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha
  14. Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
  15. Stalla Oketete
  16. Muhammad Goronyo
  17. Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye
  18. Dele Alake
  19. Lateef Fagbemi SAN
  20. Muhammad Idris
  21. Olawale Edu
  22. Waheed Adelabu
  23. Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim
  24. Prof. Ali Pate
  25. Prof. Joseph Userve
  26. Senator Abubakar Kyari
  27. Senator John Enoh
  28. Sani Abubakar Danladi

Read also

Breaking: Senate finally receives list of Tinubu’s incoming ministers, number of nominees unveiled

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel