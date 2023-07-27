President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of some former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 28 list sent to the Senate included four former governors and four women, according to Bayo Onanuga, a member of the presidential transition committee.

Abubakar Momoh Amb. Maitama Tuka Ahmed Dangiwa Hannatu Musawa Chief Uche Nnaji Beta Edu Doris Anite Uzoka David Umahi Nyesom Wike Mohammed Badaru Abubakar Mallam Nasir El-rufai Ekperikpe Ekpo Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo Stalla Oketete Muhammad Goronyo Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye Dele Alake Lateef Fagbemi SAN Muhammad Idris Olawale Edu Waheed Adelabu Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim Prof. Ali Pate Prof. Joseph Userve Senator Abubakar Kyari Senator John Enoh Sani Abubakar Danladi

