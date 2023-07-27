The Nigerian Senate has finally announced the long-awaited ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Senator Shehu Sani said President Tinubu nominated some serpents and vultures in his ministerial list

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced 28 ministerial nominees during the Thursday, July 27, plenary session

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees by the President Senate, Godswil Akpabio.

Sani said President Tinubu nominated some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.

Senator Shehu Sani reacts as the Senate announces President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees. Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He, however, warned that appeasing a snake will not spare the king.

He stated this via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani on Thursday, July 27

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sani wrote:

"The Ministerial list; The President embraced some Serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.

"Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the King."

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of some former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 28 list sent to the Senate included four former governors and four women, according to Dele Alake, a member of the presidential transition committee.

Tinubu's Ministerial Nominees: Wike, Edun, Oyetola, El-Rufai, Adelabu, Edu, Others Reportedly Make List

A fresh report has indicated that the immediate past governors of Kaduna and Rivers states, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike, have made it to the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

The report by Vanguard further stated that the president will today. Thursday, July 27, send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, barring any last-minute change.

E-Rufai May Emerge as Tinubu's Minister of Power as List of Ministerial Nominees Reportedly Gets to Senate

The immediate former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reportedly made the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A source in the Senate said President Tinubu forwarded the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning to beat the constitutional 60 days deadline.

Source: Legit.ng