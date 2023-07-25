Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore had a closed-door meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adamu and Omisore visited the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, July 25 almost 10 days their resigned from their leadership position in the APC

Details of the meeting with President Tinubu is not known but many believe it may be connected with the resignation of both men

State House, Abuja - Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore have met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming almost ten days after Adamu and Omisore resigned as national chairman and national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively.

Adamu, Omisore meet Tinubu behind closed door in Aso Rock. Photo Credits: Senator Iyiola Omisore/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Adamu and Omisore were seen exiting the office after the session at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday, July 25.

There had been no official statement on Aso Villa meeting, but many believe that the visit may not be unconnected with the resignation issue

Both former APC leaders have been silent over the incident which happened following a meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC).

Adamu, however, has signaled that he would confer with President Tinubu before making any statement on his purported resignation.

