Abdullahi Ganduje, might be considered as a key replacement for the erstwhile national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Strong indications on Wednesday, July 19 revealed Ganduje’s name has reportedly been dropped from President Bola Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees

Ganduje, among other governors, stood out as a frontiline supporter and mobiliser of Tinubu’s presidential bid, and in turn, Tinubu considers him as his number one ally and loyalist

There are strong indications on Wednesday evening, July 19, which noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is looking towards a former Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This will be as a replacement for the erstwhile national chairman of the ruling APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Vanguard reported.

A new report indicates President Tinubu is considering Abdullahi Ganduje as APC national chairman. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

APC, President Tinubu to consider Abdullahi Ganduje as national chairman

Consequently, the report further noted that Ganduje’s name has been dropped from Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees.

In a move many see as courting the support of stakeholders, the National Working Committee, (NWC) of APC met with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) today, Wednesday.

This was coming barely 48 hours after Senator Abubakar Kyari and Festus Fuanter took over as acting national chairman and acting secretary of the party, respectively.

The new leadership was also pushing for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. It was expected that the outcome of today’s talks will set the tone for a meeting with Tinubu.

Therefore, the Ganduje angle could be an outcome of today’s meeting that will precede the one with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

