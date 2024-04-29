A young Nigerian lady narrated her challenging and unpredictable experience upon finishing her UTME

The first Physics questions that popped up on her computer caught her off guard, proving more complex than anticipated

She proceeded to tackle other subjects, including Chemistry and English, which she said were equally as hard

In a remarkable narrative, a young Nigerian lady shared her unpredictable and demanding encounter after completing her University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

She said Physics questions appeared first on her computer and took her by surprise, due to how hard it was.

The young Nigerian lady admitted that UTME 2024 was tough. Photo credit: @temi_da_b

Source: TikTok

Lady reacts after completing her UTME

She went ahead to tackle other subjects such as Chemistry and English. Despite the formidable nature of the exam, she clung to hope, yearning for a miraculous outcome.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who watched the video expressed their personal experiences about the exam, sharing similar sentiments with @temi_da_b.

As of publishing the report, the video has received over 500 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Estherr said:

“People that set physics question this year they don't have happy home.”

Luckynice1110 wrote:

“I like as them share problem for everybody, science na chem&phy, commercial na maths& econs, art an literature.”

Nworah Jennifer commented:

“I was singing christ is my firm foundation.”

Favorite Favour:

“Omo physics was something else nah so so worship song I deh sing since yesterday after writing jamb.”

Stanley:

“Same here na so so prayer I just dey do.”

Roxy0:

“I swear we're on the same page God abegooo.”

Lady solves English question for candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady explained a JAMB oral English question for prospective candidates, which rapidly gained popularity on TikTok.

In the viral video, the young lady provided a comprehensive breakdown of how to approach oral English questions.

Ultimately, she identified the correct answer and articulately explained why the other options were incorrect, as shown by @xandrasho.

There is also a story of a Nigerian girl who shared four physics questions she saw in the ongoing JAMB UTME exam, which will end on April 29.

Source: Legit.ng