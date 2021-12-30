Kennedy Walsh’s biography: age, height, family, where is she from?

Who is Kennedy Walsh? She is a female social media personality and a fashion model whose popularity as a vlogger on YouTube and Instagram has skyrocketed in the last few years.

The YouTuber posing for a photo. Photo: @kennedyclairewalsh

Source: Instagram

Kennedy is an influencer who has taken advantage of her huge fan base to create her own clothing line. Find interesting details regarding career and personal life here.

Profile summary

Kennedy Claire Walsh

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 5 January 2000

Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

Kennedy Walsh's zodiac sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Maryland, United States

Current residence: Maryland, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5'7"

Height in centimetres: 170

Weight in pounds: 127

Weight in kilograms: 58

Body Measurements in inches: 32-24-35

Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-89

Shoe size: 6.5 (UK)

Hair colour: Light brown

Eye colour: Green

Mother: Jen Seidel

Father: Aiden Walsh

Siblings: 2

Relationship status: Single

Profession: YouTuber, model, social media influencer

Net worth: $500k - $600k

Instagram: @kennedyclairewalsh

YouTube: Kennedy Walsh

Kennedy Walsh’s biography

Where is Kennedy Walsh from? The renowned influencer was born and raised in Maryland, United States of America, with her two siblings. She is of American nationality and white ethnicity.

When is Kennedy Walsh's birthday?

The Instagram star was born on 5 January 2000.

How old is Kennedy Claire Walsh?

Kennedy Walsh's age is 22 years as of 2022.

Kennedy Walsh's family

Social media celebrity runs in Walsh's family. Her two elder siblings, Claudia and Brandon, are YouTube stars, while her mother is an Instagram star.

In addition, Kennedy's mother, Jen Seidel, also known as Jen the Body Painter, is a make-up artist, and her father, Aiden Walsh, owns a martial arts training system in Maryland.

Who is Kennedy Walsh's sister?

Claudia Walsh, her sister, is an internet personality, fashion blogger, model and YouTuber. Claudia Walsh's age is 25 years.

Kennedy with her sister, Claudia Walsh. Photo: @kennedyclairewalsh

Source: Instagram

What college does Kennedy Walsh go to?

The online sensation did not attend any college as she started her YouTube career immediately after high school. In one of her videos, she expressed her reasons for not attending college.

She didn't have plans to go to college, and the discomfort of living in a tiny cubicle with another person did not excite her. She attended Franklin High School in Reisterstown, Maryland and completed her studies in June 2018.

Online career

In 2011, Kennedy created her YouTube channel, but she did not share anything until 30 May 2018. Her debut video was What Prom is Really like. As of this writing, she has over 1.67 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Apart from YouTube, the social media star has also gained popularity on Instagram, sharing mainly modelling photos, brand endorsements and family photos. Her Instagram account has approximately 1.3 million followers.

In addition, Kennedy Walsh's Twitter account,@_kennedywalsh has a total of 326 thousand followers.

The social media influencer seated on the stairs. Photo: @kennedyclairewalsh

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Walsh's height

The social media personality stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall, and she weighs around 125 pounds (58 kg).

What is Kennedy Walsh's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the YouTuber is worth. However, according to Celebs Life Reel, her net worth is alleged to be between $500K and $600k.

Her primary income is from her YouTube channel, online merchandise store and promotions from companies such as Teuta Matoshi and HelloFresh.

How much money does Kennedy Walsh make?

Her channel is said to earn a monthly income of around $14,328 and approximately $199,381 in yearly income.

Kennedy Walsh is a rising American social media star who is passionate about creating video content that she shares on her social media pages. She also sells clothes in her online shop.

