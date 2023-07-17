The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a deeper dimension on Monday, July 17

The APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, was shut out of the party’s emergency meeting in Abuja

It was gathered that Omisore has resigned from his position allegedly on the order of President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Iyiola Omisore, has been shut out of the party’s emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, Omisore left the APC secretariat without speaking with the media amid reports of alleged resignation.

Arise TV reported that Omisore had resigned from his position allegedly on the orders of President Bola Tinubu.

The broadcast station reported that THISDAY sources disclosed that President Tinubu had met with some APC governors and given them an express order to remove Adamu and Omisore after the National Chairman confessed to having supported former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in the presidential primaries.

It was gathered that some serving and former governors, members of the party’s NWC and chieftains approached Adamau and Omisore to honourably resign.

The duo reportedly bowed to pressure on Sunday, July 16, and handed their resignation letters to the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

