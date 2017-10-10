The NCE is arguably the most important document in the career of a teacher in Nigeria. Without this qualification, you cannot deem yourself a qualified teacher in an institution of academic learning. If you dream of becoming a teacher in Nigeria, you should know more about the certificate and how to acquire it.

Have you been wondering what NCE means in Nigeria and why it is important in the Nigerian education system? Discover all the top facts about this qualification.

NCE in Nigeria: meaning and top facts

The full meaning of NCE is the Nigerian Certificate of Education. This is a qualification that all trained and qualified teachers in the country must have.

What is NCE?

NCE is the acronym for the Nigerian Certificate of Education. All trained and qualified teachers must have this certificate to secure employment in the teaching profession.

The certificate proves the professional qualification of an individual and gives them the legal right to work as a teacher in various educational establishments.

To obtain this certificate, you must complete the set courses or subjects. Many Nigerian schools have teachers without this qualification. The relevant authorities hope more people will obtain this qualification soon.

Entry criteria

If you wish to acquire this certificate, you must meet one primary requirement. The programme is offered in multiple institutions across the nation, and it takes about three years to complete. Some institutions offer distance learning.

The main entry requirement is at least five credit passes in one of the following certificates.

Grade II Teachers’ Certificate (TC-II)

National Examination Council (NECO-SSCE)

Pivotal Teachers’ Certificate (PTC)

Higher Islamic Studies Certificate (HISC)

General Certificate Examination (GCE)

West African School Certificate (WASC)

National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) Certificate

NB: Teachers who have been employed for at least five years but do not meet the primary criteria above can be considered, depending on the institution.

Is there a pre-NCE programme?

If you do not meet the entry requirement above, you can take a pre-NCE programme to help you prepare for the NCE programme.

You should look for an institution that offers the preparatory course and get the admission requirements. One key requirement is the Senior Secondary School Certificate. Once you complete this course, you can go ahead and enrol for NCE.

Fees

Now that you know the meaning of NCE, you may want to know the amount of money required to obtain this qualification. Different institutions have school fees prospectuses, so you should check with your preferred institution before submitting your application.

Top facts about NCE

The meaning of NCE is the Nigerian Certificate of Education.

It is the minimum qualification for all teachers in Nigeria.

NCE replaced the Teacher Certificate Grade II qualification in 1998.

Without the certificate, you cannot call yourself a qualified teacher in Nigeria.

Due to the insufficient number of qualified teaching staff, dozens of schools have teachers without this certificate.

What is the full meaning of NCE?

NCE means the Nigerian Certificate of Education. It is a qualification required for all teachers in Nigeria, but many working teachers are yet to obtain this qualification.

How can I get NCE in Nigeria?

You can obtain this qualification by enrolling for an NCE course in your preferred institution. You will be awarded the certificate after completing it.

Is NCE better than ND?

It is challenging to determine if NCE is better than ND because the answer depends on your passion. You can pursue a national diploma (ND) in any field of interest, while the latter is particularly for teachers.

Is NCE equivalent to HND?

No, the two are not equivalent. The NCE is a qualification for teachers, while a national higher diploma (HND) is an upgrade on a national diploma for polytechnic graduates.

In modern-day Nigeria, all teachers need the NCE qualification. If your dream career is teaching, you should pursue this qualification after completing your secondary education.

