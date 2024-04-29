Nigerian megastar heated up the internet after an alleged statement made by American singer Justin Beiber about him

The Grammy-nominated musician pointed out that he had a lot on his mind but didn't want to spill it because they were vile

He went on to fire shots at Don Jazzy over a statement made by his signee Ladipoe on Afrobeats artists

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wikzid, is currently trending on social media after Justin Beiber's reported comment about him.

The Star Boy executive spoke on the viral screenshot that looked like it was taken from the US pop star's Instagram stories.

Wizkid shades Don Jazzy, Ladipoe. Credit: @donjazzy, @wikzkid, @ladipoe

Source: Instagram

He noted that he didn't want to say much because his words would be awful.

A mischievous follower reacted to his post and asked him to address a shade fast-rising Nigerian rapper Ladipoe threw at Afrobeats genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apparently, the Mavin signee, on Sunday afternoon, April 28, challenged Afrobeats artists to live up to the culture, just as rappers in the country survived the 'hip hop is dead' era.

"Nigerian rappers that survived ‘hip hop is dead’ watching Afrobeat artists go through their own," he wrote.

Recall that in December 2022, the Ojuelegba hitmaker, in an interview with 10 Magazine, a British luxury quarterly publication, asserted that the Afrobeats genre is innovative, as opposed to rap music, which he said is boring.

This ignited the narrative about the rap genre being dead and unworthy of an audience.

Netizens connected the dots to Ladipoe's tweet, which made them ask the Afrobeats superstar, who now doesn't want to be identified as that, to speak on the matter.

Wizkid fires shot at Don Jazzy

The mischievous follower wrote:

"Wizkid Ladipo still talk nonsense yesterday o, Abeg enter that one too."

Wizkid reacted by saying he wouldn't want to address a person signed to an influencer. Indirectly noting that Ladipoe wasn't worth his attention and belittling the music powerhouse Don Jazzy, who also into influencing gigs.

Wiz wrote:

"lol, never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer. Next."

See Ladipoe's statement here:

See Wizkid's conversation here:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@itronx_starboy:

"Na b don jazzy b that ?"

@kusssman:

"LMFAOOOOOOOO. Omo I need logout."

@GucciStarboi:

"Na influencer sign ladipo ke the Wizkid I know is back!!"

@Lekan_LeBron:

"Child wey dem no teach for house, we go send am back to him papa. Na wetin Wiz do Ladipo and Jazzy be that."

@Oladapomikky1:

"Make person collect Wizkid phone.... Because naaa him go scatter this music industry wey we dei manage."

@eyeshowlee09:

"Don jazzy nah influencer nah."

@Bidal4Life:

Pikin wey dem no tears for house. Hin papa must collect too."

Source: Legit.ng