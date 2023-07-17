Abubakar Kyari, deputy national chairman (north) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently presiding over a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC)

The development came hours after Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the party, allegedly resigned from office

There is a heavy presence of security personnel around the headquarters of the APC located in the Wuse II district of the federal capital territory (FCT)

FCT, Abuja - The deputy national chairman (North) of the All Progressives Party (APC) Senator Abubakar Kyari, has taken over the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

According to The Nation, the development confirms the widely reported resignation of the national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the weekend.

Abubakar Kyari (right) is reportedly acting as the APC's national chairman. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Abubakar Kyari replaces Abdullahi Adamu as APC national chairman

Adamu was reported to have tendered his resignation with the national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Around 10:40 am on Monday, July 17, Kyari led a team of seven other members of the NWC to a meeting in his office.

It was also observed that Kyari's official car was parked in the slot reserved for the national chairman.

