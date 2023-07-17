A series of media reports have confirmed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Some of these reports confirmed that Senator Adamu tendered his resignation in the evening on Sunday, July 16

Adamu, on the other, has failed to confirm this development when contacted, noting that he would not speak because President Bola Tinubu is away from the country

FCT, Abuja - Senator Abdullahi Adamu has reacted to reports about his resignation as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that Adamu tendered his resignation late-night on Sunday, July 16 and was sent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Senator Adamu was said to have sent his letter to President Bola Tinubu and his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. Photo Credit: @HMusawaFansClub

A source who confirmed this development said:

“He has resigned. The resignation letter signed by him has been sent to the villa. The letter was addressed to President Tinubu.

But since the president is away in Kenya for the AU meeting, the letter was sent to his chief of staff.”

Adamu reacts to reports on resignation as APC chairman

According to Daily Trust, Adamu was immediately contacted about this development, and he stated that he would prefer to give his comment when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives from his African Union mid-year meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

There were earlier speculations that President Tinubu had ordered Adamu to hand in his resignation before his trip to Kenya.

However, Adamu said:

“I won’t talk about the issue because the president is away.”

