Senator Abdullahi Adamu's sudden resignation as the national chairman of the ruling APC has continued to generate reactions in the nation's polity

Few days after his exit from office as APC chairman, about eleven governors under the platform of the party paid him a visit

Although, the details of the governors meeting with Adamu were not made public, but the APC governors appealed to the erstwhile chairman to continue to support the part

Abuja - Eleven governors, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), paid a surprise visit to Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned as the national chairman of the party on Sunday, July 16.

The governors, under the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), on Thursday, July 20, were led by the forum’s chairman, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to the residence of the former governor of Nasarawa State in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met behind closed doors with the former national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu following his resignation. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

This is coming barely 24 hours after the APC Governors met behind closed doors on Wednesday evening to discuss the state of affairs of the party, Channels TV report added.

Details of the APC Governors' visit to Adamu

Governors who were at Adamu’s residence included those of Katsina, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Niger, Gombe, Benue, Jigawa, Imo, Ogun, Kebbi and the acting governor of Ondo state.

The governors, who appealed to Adamu to continue to support the party, spent about an hour at his residence as they commend the former national chairman for ‘taking a bow’ in the interest of the party.

When contacted, Adamu confirmed hosting the governors, saying they came to appreciate his leadership.

