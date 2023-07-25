The presidential election petition tribunal is yet to give its final judgment regarding the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election

In a suit filed by the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, the court will decide if Bola Tinubu is the real winner of the February 25 presidential poll

Ahead of the tribunal's final verdict, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be a rerun of the 2023 election but some desperate cabals will fight against it

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the final verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal.

The renowned cleric in a statement made available by media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday, July 25, declared that there would likely be a rerun of the 2023 presidential election but forces behind the election results will stand firmly against it.

Primate Ayodele says the election tribunal indicates a possibility of a rerun of the 2023 presidential poll.

Primate Ayodele predicts some forces will stop rerun of the 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the February 25 presidential election victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the tribunal.

Speaking ahead of the court's final verdict, The cleric made it known that there are leakages in the judiciary that are not well packaged and will later expose the ruling party, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

He noted that if the election tribunal wants to be fair, the best is to call for a rerun but forces behind the case will do anything to ensure the election remains the as it is, PM News report added.

