An APC chieftain from Oyo State, Akin Akinwale, has disclosed that the judgment of the tribunal on the presidential election would evolve on 1 of three possible outcomes

According to Akinwale, it is either the court upholds the election results, upturns it and declares a rerun or cancels the election and declares the petitioner a winner

The APC leader then urged the supporters of the petitioners and the respondents to shun violence and protect the government's property

Ibadan, Oyo - Akin Akinwale, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oyo State, has explained that the event at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, to deliver its verdict on the 2023 presidential election would evolve on either of three things.

In a tweet, Akinwale, a member of the Oyo State Executive Committee of the APC, said that the tribunal would deliver one of the three possible outcomes at its sitting in Abuja on Wednesday.

How tribunal's decision could be delivered today

According to the APC chieftain, the court would either rule:

Uphold the election results. Nullify the election and order a rerun. Cancel the election and declare the petitioner as the winner.

Opposition parties have petitioned the court to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu and the APC as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the 2023 presidential election winner. Still, the opposition, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have rejected the poll's outcome.

Why Atiku, Obi, and Tinubu's supporters think the tribunal would favour them

Their supporters are optimistic, but the presidency has dismissed the insinuation that President Tinubu would be unseated by the court, adding that the President is confident of victory because he won the election.

However, Akinwale urged that supporters of each top candidate maintain decorum in whichever way the judgment goes, avoid public disturbance and protect government properties.

He said:

"Protest is your right, but it is also the duty of security forces to maintain peace and address any violent protests."

