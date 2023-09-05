The hope of Bola Tinubu holding on to power as Nigerian President would be decided by the presidential election petition court on Wednesday

National and international media houses have been spotted at the court setting up their gadgets ahead of the judgment on Wednesday

Supporters of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and the Labour Party are full of optimism that Tinubu will be removed, which has led to anxiety on Nigeria's streets

The fate of President Bola Tinubu to continue as Nigerian leader would be decided in a live broadcast historic event on Wednesday, September 6.

This is as several media houses in Nigeria and outside the country have begun to set up their equipment to broadcast live the historic judgment that would shape the political fortunes of Nigeria.

Appeal court fixes Wednesday to decide Atiku, Tinubu, Obi's fate

The presidential election petition court (PEPC) has set Wednesday to give its verdict on the numerous petitions filed against President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the 2023 Presidential Election.

In a statement by the court of appeal and cited by Legit.ng, the media houses have been permitted to broadcast or live stream the proceedings of the count.

On Wednesday, March 1, the INEC declared Tinubu as the February 25 presidential election winner, adding that the now-president had met the law requirement and had been returned as the poll winner.

How Atiku Obi fight Tinubu at the tribunal

The opposition camps, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have raised different objections to the election outcome.

On social media, the supporters of Atiku and Obi are optimistic that the court would unseat President Tinubu, who is currently out of the country for the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India.

However, the presidency on Monday evening, September 4, dismissed the insinuation that Tinubu would be removed, adding that the president is confident of security victory at the tribunal because he truly won the election.

