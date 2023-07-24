The 2023 Adamawa gubernatorial election took place on March 18, 2023, to elect the governor of the state and was decided by a supplementary election on April 15

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the supplementary poll, although the final outcome is being challenged in court

The governor defeated his closest rival, Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came second

Yola, Adamawa state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has declared that the decision of Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, to approach the tribunal over the 2023 Adamawa state governorship election will be a futile one.

Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, July 23, said Binani will be defeated at the Adamawa tribunal.

Binani not favoured, according to Primate Ayodele. Photo credits: @primate_ayodele, @realaishabinani, @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Adamawa Tribunal: “Don’t waste your money”, Primate Ayodele to Binani

The cleric advised Binani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, to give up on her pursuit to claim her alleged stolen mandate.

He said:

“Adamawa tribunal, the woman, you can’t win this tribunal.

“Don’t waste your money; don’t waste all of this. You didn’t win that election.

“It is for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Sincerely, you didn’t win. You just have to reverse, and let’s leave all of that.”

Tribunal gives verdict on petition seeking to sack Fintiri as Adamawa governor

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa state governorship election petition tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the April 16 governorship election.

The petitioner officially withdrew the petition, resulting in the dismissal of the case during a pre-hearing sitting in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, on Friday, July 14.

Court makes crucial decision in Binani’s suit challenging Fintiri’s victory in Adamawa guber poll

Legit.ng also reported that Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, dismissed the suit filed by Senator Aisha Binani Dahiru, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the Adamawa gubernatorial polls.

As reported by The Nation, the suit was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking a review of the election results announced, which declared Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the election winner.

