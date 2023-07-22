PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has made a serious revelation regarding Nigeria's judiciary and democracy

Atiku in a statement disclosed that the judiciary is threatened in its quest to deliver justice regarding the petitions submitted at the presidential election tribunal

Meanwhile, Atiku is challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election which produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the poll and Nigeria's 16th president

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has called the attention of Nigerians to what he terms the “plot to undermine the judiciary and democracy” at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Atiku speaks on plot to thwart justice at the tribunal

Atiku, in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 22, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to "intimidate the judges into delivering favourable judgments" for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the tribunal.

Atiku has called on Nigerians to be vigilant as he alleged that the APC is working to get favorable judgement for Tinubu at the tribunal. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He noted that the idea behind the "concept of an independent judiciary is to insulate that branch of government from unholy fraternity between its hallowed members and the rest of the society - especially the political actors."

The former Vice President in the statement maintained further that the recent developments since the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election are saddening to Nigerians.

The statement reads thus:

"But as proceedings on the controversial February 25 election continues at the court, there have been threats from the ruling party that aim to intimidate the judiciary from serving the duty of justice.

"It is regrettable that the APC and, indeed, agents of President Bola Tinubu have ceaselessly chosen to stand in the way of justice by making catastrophic threats to anarchy if justice is not served according to their whims.

"These and reports in the media about some heinous plots to harass justices sitting on the petition are ominous to peace and the security of our nation.

“Now, they have initiated a new plot. This time around, they want to intimidate the judges into delivering favourable judgments for them at the election tribunal. We draw the attention of the international community and, indeed, Nigerians to this fresh plot to steal the mandate of over 200 million people.”

"We are also urging Nigerians to abide by the golden rule of eternal vigilance being the price of liberty.

"On this note, we appeal to all security agencies in the country to remain professional in the discharge of their duties and resist being used as an instrument of oppression and intimidation against the judiciary."

