The tenure of Senator Adamu Abdullahi as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not short of dramas and controversies.

Adamu, who was elected APC chairman on March 26, 2022, turned in his resignation letter on Sunday, July 16.

The seven controversies moments of Abdullahi Adamu as APC National Chairman. Photo Credit:Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-APC National Chairman

As reported by Daily Trust, below is a list of controversies which defined the tenure of Adamu:

CLASH WITH National Vice-Chairman, SALIHU LUKMAN

The National Vice-Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman, was in a protracted war with Adamu and instituted a suit to oust him for how he was handling the affairs of the party.

Before the conduct of the party’s convention, Lukman, in a letter said Adamu was handling activities leading to the convention informally.

In another letter in April 2023, Lukeman accused Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore of running APC using “discretionary powers.”

He also alleged a lack of financial transparency in the running of the party’s affairs.

BACKING Lawan Against Tinubu

Before the APC convention to elect a presidential candidate, Adamu declared the former Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan as the APC consensus candidate approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The declaration did not go down well with the majority of the members of the party, especially President Tinubu later emerged as the candidate against all odds.

Poor outing at the 2023 general elections

Adamu lost his polling unit, ward and was unable to deliver his state, Nasarrawa for the APC in the last presidential election.

The former Nasarawa state governor was defeated by Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who polled 132 votes against Tinubu’s 85 votes at Adamu’s PU.

Many APC members alleged that Adamu’s poor performance was an indication that he did not campaign for Tinubu or the APC in the state where he has influence.

Inability to resolve crises in the party

Adamu’s inability to resolve crises in states like Kwara, Lagos, Osun, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kano, among others.

The Kwara APC was virtually uncountable and had many factions.

The party’s chieftains were aggrieved with the leadership of the state working committee.

Outburst over National Assembly Principal Officers

Adamu’s declared that the party was not aware of the principal officers of the National Assembly announced by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The former APC chairman’s outburst was seen by many party chieftains as an opposition to President Tinubu, who was believed to have endorsed the list.

Absence at Class 99 meeting with President Tinubu

Adamu, who was a member of the Class 99 governors allegedly shunned a meeting with his mates and President Tinubu.

His absence at the meeting was said to be a result of the deep-seated animosity between him and the President who is expected to be the leader of the party.

Comment on Governor Akeredolu's health status

At a meeting with APC chairmen across the country, Adamu said Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was in a state of “extreme incapacity”.

Akeredolu is on an extended medical leave outside the country.

Shortly after the meeting, the Ondo State Governor said contrary to Adamu’s comment, Akeredolu was not incapacitated and was currently recuperating.

