The ruling APC is currently experiencing a crisis as Senator Abdullahi Adamu has reportedly resigned as the national chairman of the party

Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, allegedly resigned on the night of Sunday, July 16

Party sources told the press that Adamu was to face a vote of no confidence by national working committee (NWC) members

FCT, Abuja - Insiders have revealed that Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s failure to account for the N32 billion raised by the party from the sale of forms for the 2023 general elections was the straw that broke the camel's back.

According to a member of the national working committee (NWC) who spoke with The Cable in a report published on Monday, July 17, 2023, only N7 billion is left in the account of the ruling party.

It has been gathered that Senator Adamu was pressured to resign after being accused of embezzlement. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

APC national chairman, Adamu reportedly resigned as several party chieftains withdrew their support for him

Recall that Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been widely reported to have resigned from his position.

Daily Trust newspaper reported that Senator Adamu resigned on Sunday, July 16.

An NWC member divulged:

“Only N7 billion is left in the account as we speak.

“Adamu and Omisore claimed the account has been audited, but we are not aware of when the auditors were appointed. How can NWC not be aware of the appointment? It is part of our responsibilities to appoint auditors.”

Another party insider added:

“By the APC constitution, the proceeds were supposed to be shared with the zonal, state and ward levels of the party, and they were not in the know. So there was no way they were going to support him.”

