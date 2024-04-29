Outrage has followed a Nigerian filling station that is taking undue advantage of the prevailing fuel scarcity in Lagos State

In a video that has been circulating on social media platforms, the filling station compelled customers to buy a meat pie before they could be sold fuel

Nigerians reacted in anger, calling for the authorities to intervene and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions

Nigerians on social media have collectively expressed their displeasure over a viral video from a Total filling station where customers are forced to purchase a meat pie before they can get fuel.

This issue has arisen due to the scarcity of petroleum products in the country, leading to long queues at various retail outlets.

Fuel scarcity has returned despite assurance from NNPC that the dearth of petroleum would not be experienced

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows many people with gallons and one man in an SUV waiting their turn to be attended to.

The man recording the video expressed bewilderment at what was happening at the Total filling station.

In frustration, the man asked whether the station was open for selling fuel or for marketing meat pies. An attendant responded by telling him to go find something to eat.

Legit.ng reported that the NNPCL told Nigerians it had resolved the logistic issues causing fuel queues across the country.

Fuel attendant demands bribe

Another Nigerian, Marvis, in a different scenario, recounted how he was told point blank by an attendant to give a bribe or be condemned to the long, harrowing queue.

He said:

“You never see anything. The fuel attendant told me make I bribe him before he sold me fuel. If not nothing me”

Many netizens lambasted the petrol station, urging them to quickly address the matter or face relentless backlash from Nigerians.

Social media platforms have been effective tools for Nigerians to bring about practical change in the country.

A recent example is the case of the girl who was bullied at Lead British International School in Abuja. When the video of the incident surfaced on social media, it gained significant attention, leading to intervention from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Education.

Filling stations sell fuel at new price

Legit.ng had earlier reported that despite the repeated assurance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), filling stations and vendors have begun selling fuel at defiant prices.

Reports suggest that motorists are paying as much as N2000 per litre of fuel, in an outrageous hike.

