Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy projected an action towards the remarks his colleague Wizkid said about him

Recall that the Made in Lagos hitmaker fired shots at the Mavin boss, his signee Ladipoe, and Afrobeats star Davido

Don Jazzy's immediate reaction to Wikzid's troll left netizens dishing out their various interesting takes on the matter

Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has finally responded to the troll his colleague Wikzid threw at him.

In the wee hours of today, April 29, Wizkid sparked a frenzy with his demeaning remarks at the Mavin boss.

Don Jazzy reacts to Wikzid's shade. Credit: @donjazzy, @wizkid

Legit.ng reported that the Star Boy executive unleashed a couple of missiles that targeted not just the record producer but also his signee Ladipoe and Afrobeats star Davido.

The Essence hitmaker called the Mavin Records boss an 'influencer' after a fan urged him to share his thoughts on Ladipoe's recent comment about the Afrobeats genre.

Wizkid responded by saying that Ladipo didn't deserve his attention cos he is signed to an influencer (Don Jazzy).

A look at their Instagram profiles a few hours after the online raucous showed that Donjazzy has now unfollowed Wizkid.

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's move

Wizkid’s fans referenced a time in 2023 when the music businessman bagged an influencer award.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kelvin_kertz:

"Ladipoe made a statement referring to Wiz, being signed to Donjazzy, Jazzy could have asked him to take that down. But No. Wiz clapped back, una dey lament."

kelvin_kertz:

"Didn't Donjazzy win Pulse influencer of the year? So what did Wiz say wrong?"

divas_gold_18karat:

"The thing pain Don Jazzy o."

preme__xo:

"But Don jazzy collect award for influencer , why he come dey vex."

amorsa_x:

"Typical character of an influencer."

zinny.presh:

"When pulse gave him influencer award it was not a problem nobody complained , now big wiz said it , it’s now an insult."

oyindaakinbote:

"Didn’t don jazzy collect the award he was given as influencer of the year, if yes then why is he triggered?."

gad_6547:

"You unfollow wizkid that one na your papa business."

