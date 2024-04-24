The PDP looks like it will be going into the 2027 general elections with bruises from its internal leadership battle, perhaps with a divided house

The feud between factions loyal to the party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has refused to abate

A loyalist of Atiku took to his X account to aim a jibe at Wike, the incumbent federal capital territory (FCT) minister who is feuding with Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - 'Demola Olarewaju, the special assistant on digital media strategy to Atiku Abubakar, has described Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the ‘undisputed grand commander of the PDP forces in Rivers state’.

Olarewaju in a recent post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, praised Fubara, saying he has “uprooted” Wike from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Atiku's aide berates Wike. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The aide of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful tagged Wike “the former emperor”. He also asserted that the current Rivers governor, Fubara, has “turned him Wike) to an internally displaced politician, seeking solidarity from strange places”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Olarewaju wrote:

“Good morning this morning, to Governor Sim Fubara, the undisputed Grand Commander of our PDP Forces in Rivers state.

“You have uprooted the former emperor from Port-Harcourt and turned him to an internally displaced politician, seeking solidarity from strange places.”

Legit.ng reports that Olarewaju’s jibe was prompted by the stance of a northern group which rejected Atiku and endorsed Wike as the PDP national leader.

One Haruna Bature who presented himself as the national chairman of the Arewa PDP Transparency Group was said to have made known the position of the northern group in Port Harcourt.

The group said Wike has the capacity to turn the fortunes of the party around for good.

However, supporters of Atiku have alleged that Bature should not be taken seriously as he was the coordinator of the 'Rotimi Amaechi Vanguard', but recently switched to Wike’s camp.

Read more on Wike vs Atiku

Atiku’s aide opens up on war of words

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the battle for the control of the PDP between the camps of Atiku and Wike, the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting was held on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

For those who expected a war of words from the PDP NEC meeting, Olarewaju declared that "gone are those days".

Source: Legit.ng