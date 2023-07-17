President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria from Kenya amid heightened tension within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president's return to the country was disclosed in a tweet by Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS) on Monday, July 17.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns from Kenya after participating in the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the AU."

The return of President Tinubu to Nigeria came at a time when the ruling party confirmed Abdullahi Adamu's resignation as the party's national chairman.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, replaced Adamu as the party's acting national chairman.

Adamu, a trusted ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was said to have been forced to resign his position in the party on Sunday, July 16.

According to several reports, the former Nasarawa governor handed his resignation letter to the chairman of the Progressives Governors' Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma was reported to have submitted to resignation letter to the office of President Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Similarly, the national secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, was said to have resigned from his position alongside Adamu.

Both Adamu and Omisore have been accused of running the party without following the due processes, even among members of the national working committees.

