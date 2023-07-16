After his inauguration, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has assured the people that it is time for Abia to rejoice

Six weeks after he made that promise, residents and indigenes of the state have rated his performance

The optics of the situation in Abia state is that the people trust the governor enough to deliver on his campaign promises

The expectations among Abia State residents and indigenes are high following the emergence of Dr Alex Otti as governor of the southeastern state.

This is the first time an opposition party will produce a governor in Abia state since the return of democracy in 1999 and the people expect something outside the usual.

Abia residents say they trust Alex Otti to perform and deliver after assuming office. Photo Credit:Alex C. Otti

Speaking during an interdenominational church service to mark his inauguration, Otti said it is time for the Abia people to rejoice, Channels Television reported

“This is the time for the people of God to rejoice. The book of Proverbs 29 verse 2 says that when the righteous is in power the people rejoice, and I know that Abia people are going to rejoice very soon.”

After six weeks in office, Legit.ng spoke with a cross-section of Abia state indigenes and residents on how Otti has performed as governor since assuming office on Monday, May 29.

A fashion entrepreneur and resident of Aba, David Ikonne, said governance with Otti’s administration has been different from the abysmal performance and appointments of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ikonne said that can be seen in Otti’s appointments which are based on merit and qualifications, adding that the optics are good and the people trust him to deliver.

He explained that one of the first things the governor did was to clear the heaps of refuse handed over to him from the last administration.

“On waste management, he shocked them by going the extra length to clear the heaps of refuse handed over to him. It was so bad that waste trucks belonging to the state were not seen and they had to reach out to neighbouring states.”

Speaking on road projects, he said:

“Just a few days ago he made an on-the-spot assessment of some roads and awarded some critical roads to be constructed and work has begun. I witnessed this on one of the roads - Umuimo.”

Ikonne, who is also an indigene of the state, added:

“He's also particular about IGR and accountability. Abia will be moving to the Treasury Single Account by September. There's a central system on that and he's consolidating it. Recently he launched a digital tax payment scheme for the public sector that would come with free medical care for citizens as well.”

Another resident of Aba, Nelson Nwokocha, said six weeks is too short a time to rate a government that has 4 years to perform.

Nwokocha, however, highlighted four areas in which the new government in Abia has impressed him in the last 6 weeks.

“His administration and appointment so far is quite a paradigm shift from the normal. So far his mode of appointment has been on merit bases, unlike the past administration that made appointments to settle certain party faithful."

Speaking on revenue collection in the state, he said:

“His recent introduction of the digital revenue collection method is highly commendable, with that there won't be economic leakages which were one of the challenges of the past administration. With the digital revenue collection system, there will be transparency and accountability.”

On salary payment to state workers:

“One of the promises he made during his swearing-in speech was 'he will pay salaries and remunerations on or before the 28th of every month" So far he has kept to that promise and is also a commendable performance"

Nwokocha also mentioned Otti’s performance in the area of environmental protection

“Before his accession as the governor of the state, the entire state had witnessed a lot of environmental threats such as indiscriminate disposal of refuse. When he was sworn in he declared a state of emergency on refuse evacuation and environmental protection and that declaration was marched with action.”

An indigene of the state, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the new governor is working and the people can recognize some of the projects he has embarked upon since he assumed office.

He listed the areas the government's most visible operations can be seen and felt as:

“The Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) has been on a full campaign to eradicate dirt and rubbish from the street, and the movement has been more serious than it has ever been.

“Few roads with minor potholes are been patched up to manageable standards.

“The system of illegal, touts, and street tax collecting has been eradicated, and the hoodlums that have since been supported by the government were made to stop all operations of collecting money from motorists and market traders.”

Ndubuisi Ukala, another Aba resident said the Otti’s administration started with the clearing of dirt in different parts of the state where refuse dump had resulted into traffic gridlock.

He also noted that Otti had commissioned some roads for repair and working on others.

Ndubuisi said he can’t verify the claim but heard the new governor has been paying salaries of civil servants, like teachers and medical practitioners, who have not been paid for months.

