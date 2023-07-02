President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's portraits are not in all offices in the Government House, Umuahia in Abia state

Governor Alex Otti's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the situation is not peculiar to President Tinubu

Ekeoma said even Governor Otti's portraits are not in all the offices in the Government, adding that they've ordered more of President tinubu's portraits

Umuahia - Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has explained why the portraits of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are not in all offices in the state Government House in Umuahia.

As reported by PM News, Otti through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, disclosed that it’s a new administration and the state government has placed Tinubu’s portraits in some offices and ordered more portraits.

Governor Alex Otti says more of President Bola Tinubu's portraits are been ordered to fill other offices. Photo Credit: Alex C Otti/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ekeoma said President Tinubuu’s portraits are in some offices, adding that the same applies to Governor Otti as well.

The governor dismissed claims that the absence was due to his administration’s none recognition of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Daily Trust, Ekeoma said:

“We don’t have the governor’s portraits in most offices because this is a new government. We have placed some pictures and ordered more. It has nothing to do with politics.

“The day the governor met with permanent secretaries we still had the former Governor Ikpeazu’s portrait in the banquet hall.

“It is criminal to say that the person who was duly sworn in as president will not be recognised. It doesn’t make sense, and we don’t think it is in that direction.”

Abia governor Alex Otti visits Sanwo-Olu, photos, details Emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, June 21, received in audience his Abia state counterpart, Alex Otti at the State House in Marina, Lagos state.

This was made known by the governor through a statement shared on his Twitter page accompanied by pictures.

"I’ll use Peter Obi’s governance model in Abia," says Alex Otti

Legit.ng also reported that Abia state governor-elect, Alex Otti, says he will use the governance model employed by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi when he held office as governor of Anambra between 2006 and 2014.

Otti, a former bank chief, commented on Thursday, March 23, during a live interview on Channels Television.

Source: Legit.ng