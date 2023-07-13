IPOB: Peter Obi breaks silence on sit-at-home, reveals what southeast governors must do to stop violence
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) denial of instituting and enforcing the sit-at-home directives in the southeastern region of Nigeria.
In a thread of tweets made on Thursday, July 13, Obi said the sit-at-home directive is an illegal and criminal offence.
His tweet reads:
"Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive. What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike."
Obi acknowledged the efforts of the southeast governors in combatting the menace as he urged them to re-strategise and adopt intelligence-driven mechanisms to clamp down on the incessant attacks on the lives and properties of innocent people.
He wrote:
"The South East Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace but there is a need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people."
Source: Legit.ng